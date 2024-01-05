Kutch (Gujarat) : An earthquake shook the border areas in Kutch district of Gujarat today. A series of small after shocks continued in the region. The earthquake is of 4.1 magnitude and it occurred near Dholavira in East Kutch. Earthquake tremors were felt in many areas of East Kutch. However, there is no news of any kind of damage. The earthquake was recorded at 9:38 am today.

The tremors struck Bhachau, Dudhai and Rapar areas of Kutch. The earthquake was recorded 59 km north-northeast of the world heritage site Dholavira. It is noteworthy that earthquakes are often recorded on the fault line in Vagad region of Kutch. The fault line near Bhachau, Dudhai and Dholavira has recently become active.

Tremors of 1.5 to 4.5 magnitude have been recorded frequently on the earthquake fault line in the Vagad region of East Kutch. Earthquake tremors are often felt especially around Bhachau, Rapar and Dudhai. Whereas earthquake tremors are rarely recorded in Western Kutch. This morning, people again felt the tremors of earthquake in Vagad area. Tremors were also felt along the India-Pakistan border in Western Kutch.