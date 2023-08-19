Anand (Gujarat): AMUL has become the largest FMCG brand in the country by achieving a turnover of Rs 72,000 crore. The 49th Annual General Meeting of AMUL, which is under the ownership of the Gujarat Co-operative Milk Marketing Federation Limited, was held here on Saturday.

The Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation (GCMMF), the parent organisation of all dairy cooperatives in Gujarat and the marketing body of Amul is celebrating its golden jubilee this year. Started in 1973 with only six members and a turnover of Rs 121 crore, the GCMMF currently has 18 member unions in the state and collects over three crore litres of milk.

With a turnover of Rs 72,000 crore (approximately nine billion dollars), Amul has become India's largest FMCG brand. Currently, Amul, known for its butter, is the eighth-largest dairy company in the world. It added another Rs 11,000 crore to the group's business in 2022-23.

After the 49th AGM, President Shamalbhai Patel said that the organization has achieved a growth of 18.5 per cent in the year 2022-23. "Over the last 50 years, we have succeeded on the principle of being a bridge between dairy, farmers and consumers. GCMMF was established with the vision of our six founders Tribhuvandas Patel, Motibhai Chowdhary, Galbabhai Patel, Bhurabhai Patel, Jagjivandas Patel, Jaswantlal Shah and Dr Verghese Kurien. We aim to achieve a turnover of Rs 1 lakh crore in the next two to three years by reaching out to customers across the globe," added Shamalbhai Patel.

Jayen Mehta, Managing Director and in-charge, GCMMF said that during the financial year 2022-23, the company has made various achievements in most of the key categories. "There has been a growth of 34 per cent in Amul's milk-based beverages. A 40 per cent increase has been registered in the sale of ice creams. An increase of 19 per cent in butter and 9 per cent in consumer-pack of ghee has been recorded. 20 per cent growth has been recorded in the sale of Amul Longlife Milk, 40 per cent growth in 'Dahi' (curd), 16 per cent rise sale of buttermilk. While our largest product category Amul Fresh Milk registered a growth of 20 per cent."

GCMMF Vice President Valamji Honbal said with India's growing population and increase in per capita income, the growth of the organization will be boosted in the coming years. "We are making strategic efforts to make our presence felt in every city, town and village of the country. There is also significant growth opportunity in the world dairy market. We currently have a presence in over 50 countries and are actively expanding our presence in strategic markets," Honbal signed off.

