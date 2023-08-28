Gandhinagar: Union Home Minister Amit Shah is visiting Gujarat on Monday Aug. 28 where he will chair the 26th meeting of the Western Zonal Council in capital Gandhinagar, sources said.It is learnt that Chief Ministers and Deputy Chief Ministers of constituent states of the Western Zonal Council-Gujarat, Maharashtra and Goa will participate in the meeting.

The Western Zonal Council comprises Gujarat, Goa, Maharashtra and the Union Territories of Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu. Sources said that the speedy investigation of cases related to sexual offence against women and POCSO Act cases besides environment and infrastructure will top the agenda at today's 26th Western Zonal Council meeting in Gandhinagar.

Besides, issues of common interest including better road connectivity and industries are also likely to be discussed at the meeting, sources said. The 25th meeting of the Western Zonal Council was held on 11 June 2022 in Diu. The meeting in Gujarat is being organized by the Inter State Council Secretariat under the Ministry of Home Affairs, Government of India, in collaboration with the Government of Gujarat.

The 26th meeting of the Western Zonal Council will be attended by the chief ministers of the member states and union territories, as well as two senior ministers from each state. The meeting will also be attended by Chief Secretaries, Advisors and other senior officers of the State Governments and Union Territories and the Union Home Secretary, Secretary Inter State Council and other senior officers of the Central Government.

Five Zonal Councils were established in the year 1957 under section 15-22 of the States Reorganization Act, 1956. The Union Home Minister is the Chairman of these five Zonal Councils, while the Chief Ministers of the States and the Lieutenant Governors of the member Administrative/Union Territories are also included in the respective Zonal Councils are its members.

Two more ministers from each state are nominated by the governor as members of the council. Each Zonal Council has also constituted a Standing Committee at the level of Chief Secretaries. Meanwhile Union Minister Amit Shah will also visit Camp Hanuman Temple at Shahibagh, Ahmedabad during his Gujarat tour and perform aarti at Camp Hanuman Temple for the successful landing of Chandrayaan 3.