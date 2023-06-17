AMID BIPARJOY LANDFALL 707 BUNDLES OF JOY ARRIVE IN GUJARAT

Gandhinagar (Gujarat): Cyclone Biparjoy wreaked havoc in coastal districts of Gujarat after making landfall on Thursday evening, but there was good news for some families in the state, as 707 babies were delivered.

A total of 1,171 pregnant women from the eight districts affected by Cyclone Biparjoy in Gujarat were shifted to safer places. Of these, 707 women have given birth to children, officials said. As a precautionary measure, the Gujarat Health Department had already prepared a list of pregnant women and took them to hospital-health centers or ambulances equipped with all the facilities. This included those women, whose delivery date was near.

Of the pregnant women who were shifted to safe places, maximum 348 were from Kutch district, 100 from Rajkot district, 93 from Devbhoomi Dwarka, 69 from Gir Somnath, 30 from Porbandar, 25 from Junagadh, 17 from Jamnagar, 12 from areas under Rajkot Municipal Corporation, 8 from Junagadh, and a lone woman from Morbi district. 302 government and 202 '108' ambulances were in service round the clock with medical staff for the need of pregnant women, the officials added.

Meanwhile, amid heavy rains and gusty winds caused by cyclone Biparjoy in coastal areas of Gujarat, a pregnant woman in complicated condition was rescued and brought to a hospital in Mandvi and safely delivered a baby on Friday. Doctors at the hospital said that the woman was rescued and brought to the healthcare facility in a complicated condition. It took over three hours for the woman to reach the hospital which made her situation even more complicated. Dr Dhruv, gynecologist at the Mandvi Civil Hospital said that both the mother and the child are safe after the operation.

"We received a call about a pregnant woman who had a very complicated case. She was 30-35 km away, and it took more than three hours for her to reach the hospital. They had to come here because they were not able to get a hospital with an anesthesia facility, and that's why the case became complicated," added Dr Dhruv.

