Ahmedabad: The savage act of a spa manager in Ahmedabad, who brutally beat a woman, dragged her by hair and tore her clothes, has outraged netizens and people across the spectrum in Gujarat and elsewhere.

According to sources, woman was beaten up by the man outside Galaxy spa on Sindhu Bhawan Road in Ahmedabad. The spa manager is seen brutalising the woman in the four-minute video. After the CCTV footage of the entire incident went viral, the police started investigating.

The worst part of the footage showed Mohsin, the manager, pulling her hair and tearing her clothes surpassing all limits of cruelty. After this video surfaced, Bodakdev police started investigation. The spa manager is first seen picking up quarrel with the woman, holding her hand and thrashing her badly. Thereafter, when the enraged woman protested, her action infuriated him though she was justified in her protest. Mohsin chased the woman on a number of occasions as she attempted to leave the place in a hurry.

Not content with beating her up twice, he threw her shoes away in one side of the road and chased her to beat her again and drag her by hair while she looked helpless.