AHMEDABAD MINOR GIRL RAPED BY INSTA FRIENDS ACCUSED NABBED

Ahmedabad: A minor girl was allegedly raped by her two 'Instagram friends' in Ahmedabad. Police have arrested the duo and are currently interrogating them.

Police said the accused had allegedly raped the girl and had even threatened to post her obscene videos on social media if she informed her family. Finally, the girl mustered the courage to inform her parents. After which, her family lodged a complaint at Meghaninagar police station.

The accused, Urvesh Suthar and Chrag Patel have been arrested in this connection. Police said that investigations were on and the accused were being interrogated.

The victim had met the accused on Instagram and was allegedly sexually harassed by the accused, police said. The accused made obscene videos of the victim and started threatening her to make those videos viral unless she continued the physical relationship. Afraid at the repeated threats, the girl blocked the accused on her Instagram account.

Meanwhile, the accused also allegedly sexually harassed the victim's friend and forced her to share the girl's number, police said. After getting the girl's number, the accused started calling her up and again threatened to share her obscene videos online. Chirag, one of the accused, forced the girl to come to his house where he allegedly raped her. The incident did not end here as the accused again started asking her to continue the physical relationship.

Finally, the girl related the entire incident to her parents. The girl had been gifted the mobile by her parents after she passed class 10 exam. She opened her account on Instagram where she made many friends. The accused are among those Instagram friends that she had.