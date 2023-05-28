AHMEDABAD (Gujarat) : A father-son duo living in Wadaj, Ahmedabad, have passed the 10th class examination together. The father used to go to work during the day and come back at night to prepare for the exam with his son. His father had dropped out of school between 1998-99 but now he developed an interest in studies.

Once again the father got books in his hands, which has become a topic of discussion in the area. Father Virbhadra Singh has been working as a peon in a school. He wanted to study. He passed the 10th class examination along with his son.

"I dropped out of studies in 1998-99. Now my son Yuvraj Singh gave his 10th class examination. He said I could also give the examination now. I learned more from him and appeared as an external student at DP High School. I passed the class 10th exam this year with 45% marks," said Virbhadra Singh.

The proud father further said that he and his son Yuvraj Singh were preparing for class 10 exams together. He used to work in a school during the day and study for exams with his son at night. In whatever subject he felt difficulty, he got guidance from the teachers of the school. He also took the help of his son.

Virbhadra Singh got 45 per cent marks in the class 10 exam while his son Yuvraj Singh secured 79 per cent marks. Virbhadra further said that when he left school in 1999, he had decided in his mind that there was no age limit for studies. 'My son Yuvraj Singh has expressed his desire to take commerce and become a CA. And if possible, I will also give the 12th exam in future," he said.