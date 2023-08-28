AHMEDABAD COURT SUMMONS TEJASHWI YADAV ON SEPTEMBER 22 ON GUJARATIS CAN BE THUGS COMMENT

Ahmedabad: The metropolitan magistrate court in Ahmedabad issued summons to Bihar deputy chief minister Tejashwi Yadav on his reported comments that 'Gujaratis can be thugs (fraudsters)'. The court has asked him to appear before it on September 22.

A hearing was held today at the metropolitan court in this regard today. Praful Patel, counsel for the complainant said that 15 witnesses have been questioned so far. There is sufficient ground for investigation against Yadav in view of which, the court has issued him summons, Patel said.

Haresh Mehta (69), a social worker and Ahmedabad-based businessman, who is also the vice chairman of Akhil Bharatiya Corruption Prevention and Crime Prevention Council had complained against Yadav. Mehta had submitted before court Yadav's statement that he made in Patna on March 21 and alleged that the Bihar deputy chief minister had defamed the Gujaratis.

A defamation complaint under section 499 and 500 of the IPC was filed in the metropolitan court. Based on the complaint, an inquiry was conducted against Yadav under section 202 of the CrPC.

Yadav had said that in the present situation, only Gujaratis can be thugs and their fraud will be forgiven. He questioned as to who will be made accountable if they abscond with the money belonging to LIC and banks.

During the previous hearing on August 8, the petitioner's counsel sought summons under Rule 204 under Rule 202 of the CrPC against Yadav after completion of the interrogation.

The complainant's counsel stated that there are people from 364 castes in Gujarat and Yadav's statement is an insult to the entire people of the state. Being the deputy chief minister of a state, his statement affects the society, he said.

Earlier in March, a Surat court had sentenced two years imprisonment to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over his 'Modi surname remark following which he was disqualified as Lok Sabha member. The Supreme Court stayed his disqualification on August 4.

Also, an Ahmedabad court summoned Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal and AAP leader Sanjay Singh in connection with their comments on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's degree.