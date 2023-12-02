AHEAD OF POLL RESULTS AMIT SHAH OFFERS PRAYERS AT SOMNATH TEMPLE

Ahmedabad: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday offered prayers at Somnath Temple in Gujarat's Gir ahead of the counting of votes in five states. While votes would be counted for Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh and Telangana polls tomorrow, in Mizoram the counting would be held on December 4.

Shah arrived at the temple early this morning along with his family. He and his wife performed Devadhidev Someshwar Mahadev's 'Jalabhishek' and also organised 'Mahapuja' at the temple premises. Then, Shah performed 'Dhwaj Puja' and 'Padha Puja'. Later, he completed his tour by attending the religious programmes organised at the temple premises. Somnath Trust secretary Yogendra Desai accompanied Shah.

Shah, also a member of the temple trust, hoisted the flag at the temple and took stock of the various facilities offered at the temple complex.

Shah is a regular visitor at Somnath Temple but this time, his visit assumes significance as it comes a day before the counting of votes in four states. Many political leaders come here to seek the blessings of Lord Shiva before important events. For the last few years, Shah has been coming to Somnath Temple either during the elections or before the counting of votes.

The election results would be declared tomorrow. The Election Commission of India deferred the counting of votes in Mizoram to December 4 while votes for the four other states would be counted tomorrow. Voting in Mizoram was held on November 7, Chattisgarh voted in two phases on November 7 and 30, Madhya Pradesh voted on November 17, Rajasthan on November 25 and Telangana on November 30.