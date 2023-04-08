AFTER HIS TWIN DAUGHTERS GO MISSING FOR 51 DAYS VADODARA MAN WRITES TO CHIEF MINISTER HOME MINISTER

Vadodara: A man in Gujarat's Vadodara has written to the Chief Minister and Home Minister after his twin daughters have gone missing for the last 51 days. The incident took place in the Harani area of Vadodara city.

Police sources said that the twin sisters identified as Sarika, an MA first-year student at MS University, and Sheetal, a BA final-year student at SNDT College, went to college and February 17 and since then there is no trace of them. Following a frantic search in the area the girls' father Chiman Vankar lodged a missing complaint at the Sayajiganj police station on the same day.

However, Chiman's anxious wait for his daughters continued as he did not receive any satisfactory answer from the cops even after 25 days. Determined to find his daughters, the desperate father then approached the Commissioner of Police following which the case was handed over to Vadodara Crime Branch.

However, his hopes were again dashed as even after 51 days have passed there was no trace of his two daughters. Desperate, Chiman now wrote to Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and Home Minister Harsh Shanghvi. The investigation is going on in the case, police said adding that the cops are looking into the what's app chats of the two girls.

Speaking to reporters, Chiman said that when he tried to lodge a missing complaint with the local police station, the cops told him to lodge the complaint in the police station area where his two daughters went missing. " Till now, there is no trace of my daughters. We spend every day in anxiety expecting to get a call from police regarding the whereabouts of my daughters," said Chiman.