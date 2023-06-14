Dwarka A day ahead of its predicted landfall in Gujarat s Saurashtra and Kutch Cyclone Biparjoy on Wednesday dropped a hint of what its intensity can be in far away in Mumbai tucked nearly 620 kms off from the farwestern stateOn Wednesday high tidal waves backed up by gusty wind crashed into Mumbai s Marine Drive According to IMD light to moderate spells of rain with gusty winds reaching 4555 kmph very likely to occur at isolated places in the districts of Thane Raigad Mumbai and Palghar In Gujarat a relay tower that was declared unsafe has been demolished by All India Radio in view of cyclone Biparjoy An All India Radio official said that a new tower will be constructed later Authorities in Gujarat stepped up efforts to meet emergencies that could arise out of approaching Cyclone Biparjoy which looks all set to make landfall in Saurashtra and Kutch on June 15 as a severe cyclonic storm News agency ANI reported the collapse of a bridge over Mindhola River on the road connecting Maipur and Degama villages in Vyara Tehsil of Gujarat s Tapi district on Wednesday According to the officials about 15 villages have been affected by the bridge s collapse Executive Engineer Nirav Rathod said The construction work of the bridge started in 2021 which cost Rs 2 crore The reason for the bridge s collapse will be ascertained after getting the investigation done by the expertsAlso read Cyclone Biparjoy IMD issues red alert 37800 evacuated so farHigh tidal waves hit the coast of Dwarka on June 14 Cyclone ‘Biparjoy has rapidly intensified into a severe cyclonic storm and is traversing the Arabian Sea at present The residents of the coastal areas in Gujarats Junagadh were shifted to safe shelters in view of cyclone Biporjoy MoS Gujarat Jagdish Vishwakarma along with NDRF teams visited the area The IMD has advised fishermen not to venture to the sea as a precautionary measure The Western Railways has decided to cancel at least 67 trains passing through the cycloneprone areas Some of the cancelled trains include the OkhaRajkot Unreserved Special VeravalOkha Express RajkotOkha Unreserved Special Bhavnagar TerminusOkha Express AhmedabadVeraval Express PorbandarVeraval Express among others