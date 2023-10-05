800 women from Gujarat's Naranpura get complimentary tickets to watch World Cup opening match
Published: 54 minutes ago
Ahmedabad: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has distributed free tickets to women to watch the opening match between England and New Zealand in Narendra Modi stadium.
Around 800 women from Ahmedabad's Naranpura assembly constituency came to watch the opening match today. Along with the free ticket, the women have been given coupon for complimentary food along with envelops conveying good wishes from Prime Minister Narenda Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah. The women said that the it was a special gift for them by a party that has recently announced a 33 per cent reservation for women in Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha.
Free tickets have also been distributed to several women from Gandhinagar Lok Sabha constituency, which is the constituency of Shah. ETV Bharat interviewed 20 such women who arrived at the stadium with their complimentary tickets. The women expressed their excitement on getting the opportunity to watch the match on the field instead of their television sets.
In the note that has been handed over to the women in envelope, PM Modi and Shah have expressed good wishes for the World Cup. The note read that India has achieved success in various fields. "You all are familiar with the recently held G20 summit which has made every Indian proud and the upcoming International Cricket World Cup is also being organised in India. Ahmedabad has got a golden opportunity to as the tournament has kicked off from here," the note read.