Ahmedabad: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has distributed free tickets to women to watch the opening match between England and New Zealand in Narendra Modi stadium.

Around 800 women from Ahmedabad's Naranpura assembly constituency came to watch the opening match today. Along with the free ticket, the women have been given coupon for complimentary food along with envelops conveying good wishes from Prime Minister Narenda Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah. The women said that the it was a special gift for them by a party that has recently announced a 33 per cent reservation for women in Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha.

Free tickets have also been distributed to several women from Gandhinagar Lok Sabha constituency, which is the constituency of Shah. ETV Bharat interviewed 20 such women who arrived at the stadium with their complimentary tickets. The women expressed their excitement on getting the opportunity to watch the match on the field instead of their television sets.