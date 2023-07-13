630 STONES REMOVED FROM GALLBLADDER OF A PATIENT AT AHMEDABAD HOSPITAL

Ahmedabad: Doctors of a private hospital in Ahmedabad have successfully removed 630 stones from the gallbladder of a patient with the help of advanced technology.

Along with gallstones, the patient was suffering from sickle cell disease, a blood disorder that affects hemoglobin. The patient's health condition has improved a lot after the surgery, doctors said.

According to doctors, the patient was diagnosed with obstructive jaundice, which is a specific kind of jaundice caused due to blocked bile duct or pancreatic duct that prevents the draining out of bile into the intestines from the bloodstream. A team of doctors from the Kaka Ba Hospital performed the surgery with the help of an advanced technology.

During the surgery, a stent was implanted using Endoscopic Retrograde Cholangiopancreatography (ERCP) followed by Laparoscopic cholecystectomy, which was used to remove the diseased gallbladder through minimally invasive surgical procedure. The surgery resulted in both removal of gallstones and normalisation of bile flow, doctors said.

The cost of the surgery and the post-operative expenses were borne under the Centre-sponsored Ayushman Bharat Scheme. Many tests were conducted prior to the operation in Surat, the expense of which was borne by the hospital. "The dedication and expertise along with the compassion with which the team of doctors handled the complex surgery is worth mentioning. The success of the surgery reflects our unwavering commitment to provide healthcare of the highest standard and improve the lives of those in need," Dr Bharat Champaneria , trustee of Kalabudh Public Charitable Trust said.

Also Read: Bengaluru: 13-month-old deceased baby's kidneys transplanted to adult

"The surgery has been successful and the patient is recovering fast," a doctor said.