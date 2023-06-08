Surat A sixyearold girl was badly burnt allegedly by a man his wife and mother on suspicion of theft in Surat following which the accused were arrested The girl is currently undergoing treatment in the hospitalThe girl who is a labourer s daughter lives in Sachin slum board area One of the accused Sahil who lived in the neighbourhood accused her of stealing his mobile phone According to the girl s relatives when she denied having stolen the mobile phone Sahil took her to his home for questioning At Sahil s home his wife and mother joined him in interrogating the girl When the girl reiterated that she did not take the mobile phone Sahil and his family members tortured her and attempted to burn her with a sandwich maker said her relative The matter came to light after the girl returned home crying and related the incident to her mother The girl suffered serious burn injuries and was immediately admitted to New Civil Hospital where she is currently undergoing treatment The girl s mother lodged a complaint at Sachin police station Based on the woman s complaint police have initiated an investigation and arrested three accused in this connection According to the family members of the girl the accused Sahil his wife and his mother had badly burnt the girl with a sandwich maker On the complaint of the girl s mother all the accused have been arrested and investigation is on RL Mawani ACP saidAlso Read Gujarat 3yearold girl falls into borewell trapped for nearly 12 hours now rescue op onPolice said that the girl s family members have also accused Sahil and his family of subjecting her to inhuman torture Probe is on and necessary action will be taken against the accused police said