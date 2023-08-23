Morbi: A group of at least 45 Pakistani Hindus have reached Morbi in Gujarat from Uttarakhand's Haridwar and have sought extension of their tourist visas to allow them to live in India as refugees, sources said. It is learnt that the 45 Pakistani nationals reached Morbi via Banaskantha on Tuesday night with tourist visa.

The group has taken shelter in the Wadi of Koli behind the District Collector's Office in Morbi. They demand that they be allowed to stay as refugees. The local leaders of Thakor community have informed the collector and the police about the matter. The Pakistani Hindus said that they had taken tourist visas from the Government of Pakistan for the pilgrimage to Haridwar.

They said that they did not want to return to the country and demanded that their tourist visas be extended. The Pakistani nationals also demanded that the Government of India give them shelter in Morbi. An Junagadh Police official while confirming the development said that the Pakistani Hindus have approached them requesting to live in Morbi.

The Pakistani Hindus said that the situation was bad back home in Pakistan. They said unbearable to live there due to inflation. Child rearing and education also becomes difficult. They said that they have come to India and expressed hope that their children will get a better future here. Sources said that the Pakistani nationals from the Hindu community were detained in Banaskantha after their applications for long term visas (LTV) were rejected.

It is learnt that the process to send them back to Pakistan is underway.