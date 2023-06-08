Ahmedabad: Gujarat police's State Monitoring Cell (SMC) has arrested four more persons from Madhavpura in Ahmedabad in connection with the alleged Rs 1800 crore betting racket. A total of 19 people have been arrested in this case so far and it has been revealed that transactions worth Rs 2253 crores were held.

Police have recovered five mobile phones and laptops from the possession of the accused. Earlier, Nilesh Rami, who was arrested in this connection, told police that he had obtained velocity server of the MetaTrader application for betting activities from Paresh Thakkar. Based on a lookout notice, Jaipur Airport Authority had detained Paresh while going from Jaipur to Dubai and was handed over to the SMC.

Also, Bharat Khakhtar was arrested from Gandhinagar in regard to the velocity server case. Amit alias Mukesh Mahesh Bhai has been brought under the scanner for allegedly operating the velocity server from an office called VIP Software on the 11th floor of PNTC complex in Vejalpur in Ahmedabad while Prakash alias Cheeku Mali is learnt to have helped them.

Officials said that different master IDs were generated by MetaTrader using velocity server without authorization from the mobile phones recovered from accused Amit alias Mukesh and Prakash alias Cheeku. Names of accused Kamlesh Patel, Nikhil Patel and Bharat alias Lalo Patel, came to the fore for gambling on stock market dabba trading.

The SMC has recovered a total of 481 accounts of various banks in which a total transaction of Rs 2253 crore has been held. Details of 10,172 other beneficiary bank accounts have been verified after obtaining necessary information about the accounts.

Also Read: Chhattisgarh police busts IPL betting racket, arrests seven

The investigators said that the racket is operating since 2021. Bank accounts were opened in the names of suspecting people and these were used for hawala transactions. After the allegations surfaced, Gujarat DCP Vikas Sahay had ordered the SMC to probe into the matter.