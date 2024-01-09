Surat: The Surat police have arrested three men, said to be members of the infamous inter-state Irani gang, who robbed bank customers on the pretext of helping them.

Valuables worth Rs 1.46 lakh, including cash and mobile phones have been recovered from the trio. Identified as Hussain, Abu and Aved, their names surfaced in Umra, Mahidharpura and Rander of Surat city and districts of Mehsana and Palanpur. With their arrest, police have managed to solve more than five cases registered in Surat and various police stations of the state.

According to police, the accused monitored the banks and targeted customers who came there. They attempted to come forward to help the customers but ultimately stole their cash and escaped.

Recently, a similar incident took place in Bank of Baroda in Umra area of Surat. A farmer named Chunnilal Rathod went to the bank to withdraw money. While leaving the bank, he met a member of the Irani gang who tricked him saying some of the notes he got from the bank were torn. On the pretext of checking the notes, the accused ran away with 31 Rs 500 notes. Later on, Rathod lodged a complaint at Umra police station.

ACP Vijay Malhotra an investigation was initiated on the basis of the famer's complaint. The accused and his two associates were arrested after examining the CCTV footage of areas around the bank, he said.