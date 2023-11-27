26 YEAR OLD REJECTED FROM HIS DREAM JOB DUE TO ASTHMA SETS UP FOOD JOINT

Surat: A Surat-based hotel management student was rejected from getting a job by a cruise company despite having all the qualifications due to mild asthma. Hence, the young man has started his fast food stall on the road and set an example for the youth. The 26-year-old guy identified as Ankit Singh, carries an inhaler with him and serves various types of fast food dishes to people. He was born and brought up in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh, but reached Surat with a childhood dream of working in a good position in a hotel. After completing the course in Surat, he took training in Goa and then worked in five-star hotels.

Meanwhile, Ankit has always been focused on hard work to achieve his goals, he also applied for a job on international cruises. His application was accepted and he was also called for an interview. He was successful in all the rounds, but when he reached the final stage of the medical test process, all his dreams were shattered just because of a minor illness.

However, Ankit believes that God helps those who have the courage. Therefore, he came out of the stress and thought of starting his startup business with mocktails and today he is also selling fast food items. Ankit Singh also shared that he sometimes has to take an inhaler when the workload is high or there is a change in the environment. For the unversed, asthma is a lung disease in which breathing is difficult. Its attacks include shortness of breath and wheezing, chest tightness, coughing and wheezing.