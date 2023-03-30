Surat (Gujarat): This Ram Navami, spectators of grand processions taken out on the occasion will have a special object to revere. A rare Ramayana made of 19 kg of gold in Surat will be on display during the grand procession taken out by the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP).

Not only is the awe-inspiring book covered in gold but the ink used in writing the epic is also made of gold. Apart from this, the book is decked with 10 kilos of silver, four thousand diamonds, rubies, emeralds, and sapphires whose market value will be crores.

The precious book is open for public viewing only once a year on the occasion of Ram Navami during VHP's rally following which it is put back in the bank. Known as the Swarna Ramayana, there is an idol of Lord Shiva made of 11.6 grams of gold and of Lord Hanuman made of 5.8 grams of gold on its main page.

Written in 1981 by Ram Bhai Bhakta, the 530-page book was completed in 9 months and 9 hours by 12 people. The book mentions the name of Lord Ram 50 million times in this Ramayana. Speaking to reporters, Gunwant Bhai, a relative of Rambhai Bhakta said that the pages were ordered from Germany.

He also said that the imported papers are of such quality that if it's washed with water the ink remains the same. According to Gunwant the paper also does not get stained even if it is repeatedly touched by hand. He also said that the devotees hold the book in high regard and believe that they will get blessed if they get a view of it.