1430 KM RUN ORGANISED IN GUJARAT AHEAD OF RAM TEMPLE CONSECRATION

Navsari (Gujarat): 30 runners, including 26 young men and 4 girls preparing for the army and police departments from Gujarat, have participated in the 1430 km Shraddha Run organised by Pragati Charitable Trust ahead of the Ram Temple consecration in Ayodhya.

The runners will reach Ayodhya from Bilimora in an estimated 20 days. 10 volunteers have also accompanied the runners to help them on the way. The runners will return to Billi Mora after joining the abode of Lord Shri Ram. The main objective behind this race is to make people aware of Sanatan Dharma.

Speaking to the media, Natu Sosa, President, of Pragati Charitable Trust, said, “Our trust has organised a total distance of 1430 km from Bilimora to Ayodhya. In which 26 young men and 4 girls have to participate. 10 servants will accompany these runners to help them on their way. Everyone is very excited.”

Aarti, a runner, said, “I am preparing for the army. We have participated in the race from the Somnath Mahadev Temple in Bilimora to the Ram Temple in Ayodhya. We will be present at the consecration of Lord Shri Ram in Ayodhya on the 22nd, which is a matter of great joy and pride for us.”