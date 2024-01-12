115 FOOT HIGH FLAG OF LORD RAM HANGS ON A BUILDING IN GUJARAT

Surat (Gujarat): As the nation awaits the historic 'Pran Pratishtha' of Lord Ram in Ayodhya on January 22, there is preparation underway in other parts of the country.

Big banners were put up on buildings to welcome Lord Ram in Surat city. About 115-foot-high banner of Lord Ram was hung on a building in Surat. A picture of Lord Ram with the slogan 'Jai Shree Ram' was made on the banner.

Banner maker Praveen Gupta said, "There are many buildings on which we are hanging such banners. There is no product like this in the city of Surat. This is happening because of everybody's contribution. It feels as if Lord Ram has arrived."

There is a Sobha yatra on January 21. Every house is going to illuminate eleven lamps. There is a programme in our building where we will bring lamps. A total of 132 flats are there and people residing in all of them are excited. We want the slogan of Jai Shree Ram to echo everywhere. There is a sundarkand path going on in our building right now", said a local.

The locals praised the banner maker for its uniqueness. "I don't think there is any banner like this in Surat yet. The kind of clarity this banner has is unique", said a local.

The contributions of people from across the country have come to light ahead of the grand consecration ceremony on January 22.", "On Thursday, Harrison Locks prepared a 50-kg handmade lock that will be presented to the Ram temple in Ayodhya.

A businessman from Jalesar Nagar Panchayat of Etah district handed over a 2400-kilogram bell, made of 'ashtadhatu' (eight metals), to the Ram Janmabhoomi Tirtha Kshetra Trust on Wednesday.

It is being claimed that the sound of this bell, crafted in a single casting, can be heard up to 10 kilometres and its manufacturing cost is approx. 25 lakhs.", Additionally, seven more bells, each weighing 51 kilograms, were also presented. On January 4, a 51-inch-tall idol of Lord Ram Lalla, prepared by a Jaipur-based sculptor, reached Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya.