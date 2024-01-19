GUJARAT HC ACCEPTS SUO MOTU PLEA IN VADODARA BOAT CAPSIZE INCIDENT

Ahmedabad: The Gujarat High Court has taken note of the tragic Vadodara boat capsize incident that claimed 14 lives on January 18. The court on Friday accepted a submission to file a suo motu case in this connection.

The submission was made by the advocate association. Accepting the submission, the court observed that such reckless attitude and negligence leading to the loss of innocent lives would not be tolerated.

Nearly 82 students of New Sunrise School on Waghodia Road in Vadodara were taken on a trip to Harni Lake. During the trip, they went on a boat ride. However, the boat overturned and 12 students along with two teachers were drowned.

It has been learnt that when the incident occurred, there were 34 people on the boat although it could carry only 16 passengers. The children were not even given life jackets to wear and the boat driver was not a trained sailor.

Following the incident, Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and Minister of State for Home Harsh Sanghvi rushed to the spot and a case was registered against 18 accused. The President of the High Court Advocate Association made a submission stating that there was gross negligence and a lack of security.