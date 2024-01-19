GUJARAT BOAT TRAGEDY AUTHORITIES IMPLEMENT TIGHT SECURITY MEASURES

Ahmedabad (Gujarat): Authorities in Gujarat's Dwarka city tightened security measures to stop the recurrence of the Harni Laki tragedies, which claimed the lives of 14 people on Thursday.

According to the officials,12 children and two teachers were among the at least 14 persons, who died when their overloaded boat overturned in a Harni Lake outside of Vadodara. The current priorities are making sure life jackets are available and improving visitor safety at Dwarka's many water bodies.

They claimed that strict safety regulations have been put in place by the authorities because of the numerous rides that are available on the Gomti River in Shivrajpur Beach, and the ferry service that connects Okha and Beyt Dwarka. Additionally, the authorities have given ferry operators instructions to remove crowding from the Okha-Beyt Dwarka route.

“It has been made mandatory for every individual to wear life jackets,” an official said. “I appreciate the decision of the authorities to make life jackets compulsory for ferries at Beyt Dwarka and the Gomti River in Dwarka. This move is critical, especially in light of the tragic incident in Vadodara."

“Previously, boats often carried passengers double their capacity and life jackets were rarely used. I urge authorities to ensure regular inspections and enforce all safety measures strictly,” Rajya Sabha MP and Director-Corporate Affairs of RIL Parimal Nathwani said.