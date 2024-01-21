Jaipur: With artists across the country coming up with innovative ways to participate in the Ram Mandir consecration, a sculptor from Rajasthan, who has his name in the Guinness Book of World Records, has created a miniature model of Lord Ram's idol on the tip of a pencil.

Navratna Prajapati, a resident of Mahesh Nagar in Jaipur said he took five days to make the artwork. The idol is only 1.3 cm high and likewise the one in Ayodhya Ram Mandir, it holds a bow and an arrow in its hands.

Prajapati said he wants to gift this miniature artwork to the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust for showcasing in the Ram Museum. Last year, Prajapati made a record by creating the world's smallest wooden spoon measuring 1.6 mm. He had made the spoon using knife and surgical blade from a single wooden piece.

He is also known for creating miniature models of Lord Ganapati, Lord Mahavir Swami, Maharana Pratap, Vallabhbhai Patel, Mahatma Gandhi, Dr. Bhimrao Ambedkar, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on pencil tips. He had also made a chain sculpture with 101 links that can be easily be worn around the neck.

Earlier, a sand artist from Pushkar, Ajay Rawat created a replica of Ayodhya Ram Mandir that is 25 feet long and 30 feet wide. A man from West Bengal had also created a replica of the temple with Parle-G biscuits.