DWELLERS OF A VILLAGE IN PUNJAB CLAIM LORD RAM STAYED HERE FOR A YEAR DURING EXILE

Bathinda: Ram Teerth Jaga village, located 60 km from Punjab's Bathinda district is closely associated with Lord Ram. It is believed that Lord Ram stayed at this village for a year during his exile.

The villagers said people from Jaisalmer settled here around 600 years ago. Chanan Ram, a villager said his previous six generations resided in this village. He said when Lord Ram had come to this place river Saraswati used to flow here. "Lord Ram stayed here for a year during his exile. With the passage of time, river Saraswati disappeared and is in the form of a pond near the temple of Lord Ram temple in this village," he said.

According to the villagers, apart from the temple of Lord Ram, there is a temple of Hanuman along with many religious places. They said that the village has got its name 'Ram Tirtha Jaga' because of Lord Ram's stay here.

Several years back, some travelers from other states had come to this village and gave information about the historical relevance of this place. Many pilgrims come here from time to time.

The villagers said that currently the Ram temple in this village is being reconstructed. The construction work is underway, said a villager.