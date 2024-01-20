Chennai (Tamil Nadu): An 18-year-old Dalit domestic help, who was employed at the house of Anto Mathivanan, the son of DMK MLA E Karunanidhi, and his wife, Merlina Ann, in Chennai's Thiruvanmiyur has accused the couple of physical abuse, torture and harassment. She has complained to the Tamil Nadu Director General of Police (DGP) and a probe has been ordered.

According to sources, the girl originally living in the Thirungundram village in Kallakurichi district said that she took up the job at Mathivanan’s house in April 2023 through an agent. Her monthly remuneration was fixed at Rs 16,000, which she was saving for her NEET coaching.

A police officer told the media that as per the victim's statement, Ann beat her up regularly and even confiscated her mobile phone. Despite her requests, Mathivanan and his wife refused to relieve her from work. "It was also alleged that Ann had compelled the girl to sign a six-month contract in the presence of her mother and the agent," the officer added.

In her complaint to the DGP, the girl stated that Merlina had stripped her, assaulted her, forced her to drink water mixed with chilli powder, and even accused Mathivanan of assaulting her. She said that she was not paid her full salary, but received only Rs 5,000. Ann would physically attack her, even if she made a tiny error doing housework. The girl also informed the police that she was threatened if she alerted anyone about her predicament.

On January 15, Mathivanan and Ann dropped the girl home in Kallakurichi. However, her mother was shocked to find out the injury marks on her daughter's body and charged the couple. They replied saying the girl had mistakenly hit a cupboard and hurt herself.

When the mother questioned Ann about the meagre salary her daughter was being paid, she said that the girl had been enrolled in a NEET coaching class whose fees were a whopping Rs 2 lakh. However, the girl denied being admitted to any such class.

The mother then admitted her to a government hospital in Kallakurichi. The police on receiving the information rushed to the hospital and a preliminary investigation revealed cuts above the eyes, on the forehead and chin, and burn injuries on both forearms. The accused couple have been booked at the Neelangarai All-Women Police Station under the SC/ST (prevention of atrocities) Amendment Act 2015.

Meanwhile, the video of the victim, narrating the atrocities that were inflicted on her, has been released on social media and is drawing harsh criticism from citizens as well as political circles. Amma Makkal Munnettra Kazhagam (AMMK) General Secretary TTV Dhinakaran, Tamil Nadu Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Annamalai K, Founder and President of Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi Thirumavalavan condemned the act. Annamalai urged the state police to take strict action against Mathivanan and his wife.