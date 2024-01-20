DHUPGURI OFFICIALLY ATTAINS STATUS OF SUBDIVISION ANNOUNCES MAMATA BANERJEE

Kolkata (West Bengal): West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday announced that Dhupguri has officially attained the status of a subdivision adding that this will enhance local residents' access to education, healthcare, legal assistance and essential amenities.

"I'm delighted to announce that today the Ma, Mati Manush Government has finally fulfilled a long-standing demand of the people of #Dhupguri," West Bengal CM posted on X.

She further said that on October 12 she personally confirmed that the proposal had been passed in the West Bengal Legislative Assembly. "Soon after the declaration of the bypoll results, the initiative to upgrade Dhupguri into a subdivision was set in motion. On October 12, I personally confirmed that the proposal had been passed in the West Bengal Legislative Assembly. Today, Dhupguri has officially attained the status of a subdivision," she added. Dhupguri is a town in Jalpaiguri district near Jaldhaka River in the state of West Bengal.

This milestone will enhance local residents' access to education, healthcare, legal assistance and essential amenities. It will also create new opportunities and facilitate improved access to various government schemes and services," she said.

Earlier in September, the West Bengal Chief Minister announced that Dhupguri town which lies in Jalpaiguri district will get the status of a subdivision by the end of 2023. Taking to X (formerly known as Twitter), Mamata Banerjee said, "I am delighted to share that Dhupguri will officially attain Subdivision status by the end of this year as per our promise.

This milestone will usher in improved local governance and open up new avenues for development in the region. Our dedication remains steadfast in shaping a prosperous future for Dhupguri!" TMC registered victory from Dhupguri seat in assembly by-polls.

Trinamool Congress candidate Nirmal Chandra Roy defeated Bharatiya Janata Party's Tapasi Roy by 4309 votes in a close contest. Nirmal Chandra Roy got 97,613 votes while the BJP candidate got 93,304 votes.