ZAMBIAN STUDENT DIES AFTER FALLING FROM 8TH FLOOR OF BUILDING IN GREATER NOIDA PROBE LAUNCHED

New Delhi/Greater Noida: A foreign student died under suspicious circumstances on Thursday after falling from the eighth floor of a residential flat in JP Aman Society of Knowledge Park police station area of Greater Noida, police said. Police have launched an investigation into the case. Knowledge Park police station in-charge Vinod Kumar said that they received a distress call that a student had fallen from the balcony of the 8th floor of tower number 15 of the society.

Soon, a team of police rushed to the spot and found the student lying seriously injured at the spot. The student was rushed to JIMS Hospital in Greater Noida for treatment, where the doctors declared him dead, the police officcer said. The deceased has been identified as Mamaba M. Bwaliya, a citizen of Zambia.

It is learnt that the deceased was a student of Sharda University located in Greater Noida where he was pursuing BBA. Police officer Vinod Kumar said Mamaba lived in JP Aman Society Sector 151 of Knowledge Park police station area of Greater Noida along with two other Zambian colleagues. Kumar said that police is interrogating both the foreign nationals living in other rooms of the flat.

Police is probing all the angles in the mysterious death including suicide. The circumstances around the student's mysterious fall from the building are not clear yet. However, it is being speculated that he might have been studying while sitting in the balcony and during that time somehow fell down. Further details into the matter are awaited.