YOUTH HELD FOR SENDING MORPHED OBSCENE PHOTOS OF GIRL TO HER FIANCE

New Delhi: A man was arrested on Saturday for allegedly sending morphed obscene photos of a girl to her fiance in Delhi. This incident occurred in Dwarka, and the accused has been identified as Shubham Kumar. He committed the offence on the advice of his former girlfriend

"The victim lodged a complaint against the accused on March 20. The victim alleged that her morphed photo and lewd messages were being sent to her fiance through a fake Instagram ID. Based on a complaint, the police team of the cyber station has started an investigation," DCP M Harshvardhan said. Shubham Kumar's mobile phone and SIM card have been recovered by the police. The accused has sent morphed photos of the victim to her fiance through a fake Instagram ID.

Also read: Assam: Four suspected 'Jihadis' re-arrested by NIA, days after getting bail

A police team under the supervision of ACP Ram Avtar started an investigation. After the investigation, police disclosed that the Instagram ID was created by Shubham Kumar. The police with the team went to Muzaffarpur district in Bihar and nabbed the accused.

After the investigation, the accused said he is the former boyfriend of the victim's sister-in-law. When she asked him to sever ties with her sister-in-law. He intentionally created a fake Instagram ID to trouble the victim. The accused has been taken into custody by the police.