YOUTH DIES AFTER BEING ATTACKED BY DUO IN DELHI

New Delhi: A 23-year-old youth died on Monday after a duo allegedly attacked him with a sharp weapon in New Delhi. The incident took place in south Delhi's Neb Sarai area, police said. The deceased has been identified as Sachin. The incident occurred near the youth's house where the accused attacked him with a large needle often used to break ice slabs.

A video of the incident has been captured in a CCTV camera installed nearby. According to the police, during a scuffle, the duo attacked the victim with a sharp weapon. Around 12 pm, the victim's father informed the police. On receiving the information, the police reached the spot and rushed the victim to the AIIMS Trauma Centre.

Sachin sustained two injuries, one near his heart and another on his lung, the police said, adding that he died during the operation. Preliminary investigation revealed that the accused were known to Sachin. DCP Chandan Chowdhary told that the deceased was a resident of C block of Raju Park. A case has been registered against the duo and efforts are underway to nab them, Chowdhary said. Sachin's father Ved Nath said his son was pursuing a computer course.

In a separate incident, an unidentified body of a man with a gunshot injury on his head was recovered in the north Delhi area on Monday, police said. Police received information regarding the recovery of a body under Sadar Bazar police station limits at around 11 am, they said. The unidentified body of a man, aged around 30 to 35 years, had a gunshot injury on his head. A country-made pistol was also found lying beside the body, Deputy Commissioner of Police (north) Sagar Singh Kalsi said. The spot has been inspected and the body was shifted to Subzi Mandi mortuary. Efforts are being made to identify the body and legal action is being taken, police said. (With Agency Inputs)