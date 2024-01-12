YOUTH CONGRESS WORKERS MUST FIGHT FEARLESSLY AGAINST INJUSTICE RAHUL GANDHI

New Delhi: Every worker of the Indian Youth Congress will have to fight "fearlessly against the injustice" happening across the country, party leader Rahul Gandhi said on Friday. Addressing the Indian Youth Congress (IYC) workers at their national executive meeting, he alleged that the BJP and RSS are "diverting" people's attention from the real issues.

"Youth Congress workers will have to fight against the injustice happening across the country and keep in mind, 'saho mat, daro mat' (don't tolerate, don't be afraid). The BJP and the RSS are diverting people's attention from the real issues and deceiving the citizens," Gandhi alleged. The Congress leader said the youth has been "suffering under the burden of unemployment".

"The youth is suffering under the burden of unemployment and inflation, but the government is celebrating by calling it 'Amrit Kaal'," he alleged. Gandhi also launched an initiative called 'Rozgaar Do, Nyay Do' (Give employment, give justice) at the IYC national executive meeting that was held in Delhi on January 11 and January 12.

Addressing the workers at the meeting, IYC national president Srinivas BV said that they must take the message of the Congress to the masses in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections and connect with the the youth at the booth level. "The upcoming 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra' will unite the people of the country against hatred. Our workers must take the message of the Congress Party and Rahul Gandhi to the masses in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections and must connect with the youth at booth level," Srinivas said.