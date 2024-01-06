'Yet another landmark...': PM Modi on Aditya L1 entering final orbit
Published: 45 minutes ago
'Yet another landmark...': PM Modi on Aditya L1 entering final orbit
Published: 45 minutes ago
Hyderabad: India's first solar observatory mission, Aditya L1, reached its final destination. Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted the country on yet another historic milestone for the country and the Indian Space Research Organisation(ISRO).
PM Modi took to his X(formerly Twitter)handle to express his gratitude on ISRO's feat. "India creates yet another landmark. India’s first solar observatory Aditya-L1 reaches it destination. It is a testament to the relentless dedication of our scientists in realising among the most complex and intricate space missions. I join the nation in applauding this extraordinary feat. We will continue to pursue new frontiers of science for the benefit of humanity," said Modi.
-
India creates yet another landmark. India’s first solar observatory Aditya-L1 reaches it’s destination. It is a testament to the relentless dedication of our scientists in realising among the most complex and intricate space missions. I join the nation in applauding this…— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 6, 2024
Union Minister of State Science & Technology, Dr Jitendra Singh also heaped praise on India's solar mission. "From Moon walk to Sun Dance! What a glorious turn of year for Bharat! Under the visionary leadership of PM @narendramodi, yet another success story scripted by Team #ISRO. #AdityaL1 reaches its final orbit to discover the mysteries of Sun-Earth connection," said Singh on his social media handle.
-
From Moon walk to Sun Dance! What a glorious turn of year for Bharat!— Dr Jitendra Singh (@DrJitendraSingh) January 6, 2024
Under the visionary leadership of PM @narendramodi, yet another success story scripted by Team #ISRO. #AdityaL1 reaches its final orbit to discover the mysteries of Sun-Earth connection.
In a post on X, Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Aditynath said, "Congratulations to Team @isro for the momentous accomplishment, as India's first solar observatory #AdityaL1 reaches it's destination. Their unwavering dedication and expertise will undoubtedly unravel crucial solar insights. Our Hon. PM Shri @narendramodi Ji's commitment to scientific progress has propelled India's space exploration endeavors, and our nation continues to scale new heights on the global stage."
-
Congratulations to Team @isro for the momentous accomplishment, as India's first solar observatory #AdityaL1 reaches it's destination. Their unwavering dedication and expertise will undoubtedly unravel crucial solar insights.— Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) January 6, 2024
Our Hon. PM Shri @narendramodi Ji's commitment to…
Indian National Congress(INC) President, Mallikarjun Kharge also lauded the extraordinary feat. "India is now proudly gazing the Sun! We join the nation in celebrating an extraordinary milestone by our dedicated scientists and space engineers at @isro, as India’s first solar observatory #AdityaL1 reaches its destination," Kharge X post read.
-
India is now proudly gazing the Sun ! 🇮🇳— Mallikarjun Kharge (@kharge) January 6, 2024
We join the nation in celebrating an extraordinary milestone by our dedicated scientists and space engineers at @isro, as India’s first solar observatory #AdityaL1 reaches its destination.
India began its journey to sun in 2006, when…
"India began its journey to sun in 2006, when our scientists proposed a solar observatory with a single instrument for the Sun. In July 2013, ISRO selects the seven payloads for the Aditya-L1 mission. This achievement is a testament to the vision, commitment and sincere efforts by our founders who made sure that India’s space research becomes a vital part of nation building and social development," Kharge added.