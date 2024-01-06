Hyderabad: India's first solar observatory mission, Aditya L1, reached its final destination. Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted the country on yet another historic milestone for the country and the Indian Space Research Organisation(ISRO).

PM Modi took to his X(formerly Twitter)handle to express his gratitude on ISRO's feat. "India creates yet another landmark. India’s first solar observatory Aditya-L1 reaches it destination. It is a testament to the relentless dedication of our scientists in realising among the most complex and intricate space missions. I join the nation in applauding this extraordinary feat. We will continue to pursue new frontiers of science for the benefit of humanity," said Modi.

Union Minister of State Science & Technology, Dr Jitendra Singh also heaped praise on India's solar mission. "From Moon walk to Sun Dance! What a glorious turn of year for Bharat! Under the visionary leadership of PM @narendramodi, yet another success story scripted by Team #ISRO. #AdityaL1 reaches its final orbit to discover the mysteries of Sun-Earth connection," said Singh on his social media handle.

In a post on X, Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Aditynath said, "Congratulations to Team @isro for the momentous accomplishment, as India's first solar observatory #AdityaL1 reaches it's destination. Their unwavering dedication and expertise will undoubtedly unravel crucial solar insights. Our Hon. PM Shri @narendramodi Ji's commitment to scientific progress has propelled India's space exploration endeavors, and our nation continues to scale new heights on the global stage."

Indian National Congress(INC) President, Mallikarjun Kharge also lauded the extraordinary feat. "India is now proudly gazing the Sun! We join the nation in celebrating an extraordinary milestone by our dedicated scientists and space engineers at @isro, as India’s first solar observatory #AdityaL1 reaches its destination," Kharge X post read.