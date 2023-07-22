New Delhi: The Delhi prisons authority suspended four officials of the Tihar Jail including a deputy superintendent, two assistant superintendents and one head warden in connection with the physical production of Kashmiri separatist leader Yasin Malik in Supreme Court.

Along with this, director general (prisons) Sanjay Baniwal has ordered an inquiry into the matter. Deputy inspector general (prisons headquarters) Rajiv Singh has been asked to conduct the inquiry and submit his report within three days.

The physical production of Malik, who is serving life imprisonment in a terror funding case raised a flutter in the court yesterday. Although there is an instruction to produce Malik through video conference he was produced in person at court which is a serious security lapse on the part of officials, a jail department official said.

Despite a ban on Malik's physical production, he was brought to the court premises escorted by armed men in a prison van. After the hearing started, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta told the bench of Justice Suryakant and Dipankar Dutta that high-risk convicts cannot be allowed to argue their case as there was a procedure that had to be followed.

The bench then said that the apex court has neither given permission nor passed any order to enable Malik to appear before court in person. Mehta urged the Union secretary to take action as Malik is not like any other ordinary convict.

Malik appeared in court when the bench was hearing an appeal filed by the CBI, challenging the TADA court's order of September 2022 in the case related to the killing of four IAF personnel in Srinagar in 1990 and abduction of the then Union Minister Mufti Mohammad Sayeed's daughter, Rubaiya in 1989.