New Delhi: As flood water from raging Yamuna reach the key roads of the national capital, the Delhi Police have issued an advisory to avoid two stretches on Mahatma Gandhi Marg and one stretch on Outer Ring Road on Thursday. The water level in Yamuna was at an all time high level of 208.41 metres at 6 am.

Due to rise in water level of Yamuna and consequent inundation of low lying areas, traffic movement is affected on some roads. Please follow the advisory to avoid any inconvenience, Delhi police wrote in a tweet. On Mahatma Gandhi Marg, the stretch between IP Flyover and Chandgi Ram Akhara and the one between Kalighat Mandir and Delhi Secretariat, were inundated. The traffic movement is impaired on the Outer Right Road between Wazirabad Bridge and Chandgi Ram Akhara, the Delhi Traffice Police(DTP) advisory read.

On Wednesday, waterlogging was reported in the busy Ring Road, including on the stretch between Majnu ka Tila and Wazirabad. It led to a heavy traffic congestion as the Yamuna in Delhi swelled to 207.83 metres on Wednesday, breaching its all-time record of 207.49 metres set 45 years ago.

According to the officials of the Public Works Department (PWD), waterlogging was reported from three locations on the Ring Road -- between the Monastery Market and ISBT Kashmere Gate, Loha Pul and the stretch between Majnu ka Tila and Wazirabad. "The Irrigation and Flood Control Department have put sandbags to stop the Yamuna from overflowing. PWD teams are using mobile pumps to clear the water," a PWD official said.

The traffic movement between Chandgi Ram Akhada and Kashmere Gate was also affected by waterlogging. The Bhairon Marg T-point was also inundated and the PWD department was pumping out the water. There was waterlogging on a portion of the Rajghat Road which led to traffic jams. Google Maps showed 'Extreme Flood Alert' for those travelling towards Noida from ITO. The Delhi Traffic Police (DTP) advised people to avoid some stretches of the Ring Road. "Traffic is affected on Ring road between Monastery and ISBT, Kashmere Gate due to overflowing Yamuna river water. Kindly avoid the stretch," it said in a tweet. (with Agency inputs)

