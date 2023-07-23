Noida (Uttar Pradesh) : As the water level in the Hindon River rose on Saturday, water entered houses located nearby. The police reached the spot on Saturday and issued an alert regarding the situation. From Chhijarsi to Ecotech, water entered the houses in three low-lying areas. People were evacuated from the houses. On the other hand, water level of river Yamuna in Delhi has been increasing again and it was recorded at 205.75 m.

The Hindon River has not crossed the danger mark anywhere yet, said Suresh Rao A. Kulkarni, Additional Police Commissioner. Adding further, Kulkarni said, "Taking precautions, police teams have been deployed at places. People were made to stay at nearby schools and 'Barat' houses. Proper arrangements have been made for them. We are keeping an eye on the water level".

The Hindon River is a tributary of the Yamuna River. Notably, the water level in the Yamuna River at Old Railway Bridge in the national capital continued to stay above the danger mark as it was recorded at 205.48 meters at 10:00 pm on Friday. After days of receding, the Yamuna water level in the national capital once again crossed the danger mark of 205.33 meters on Friday evening.

The hourly water discharge from Hathni Kund Barrage which had gone up to the extent of approximately 3,60,000 cusecs on July 11 is now flowing at 29,973 cusecs as recorded at 7:00 pm on Friday. After July 13, the Yamuna had been receding gradually after reaching an all-time high of 208.66 meters but there have been marginal fluctuations in the water level over the last two-three days.

The danger mark for the Yamuna River stands at 205.33 meters. Due to the increase in the water level of the river, several places in Delhi grappled with water-logging and flood-like situations. Earlier, following a noticeable improvement in the waterlogging situation, the Delhi government lifted the ban on the entry of heavy vehicles into the national capital.

“Considering the improvement of the flood situation and decreasing water level of Yamuna River, it has been decided by the competent authorities to withdraw all the restrictions imposed as per the orders on July 13th and 17th with effect from July 19th," read an official statement. (ANI)