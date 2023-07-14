ITO, Rajghat inundated in flood-hit Delhi; traffic disrupted

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday said that the regulator that led to the flooding at ITO will be fixed within three-four hours. Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena and Kejriwal inspected the repair work on the regulator that was breached due to the strong flow of the Yamuna River. Water started entering the city after the regulator was breached and many areas, including ITO and Rajghat, were submerged.

Kejriwal has sought the help of Army and NDRF to drain the flood ingress from a raging Yamuna, on Friday. "This breach is causing flooding of ITO and surroundings. Engineers have been working whole nite. I have directed the Chief Secretary to seek help of Army/NDRF but this shud be fixed urgently(sic)," the Delhi CM wrote in Twitter.

He was quote tweeting his cabinet colleague Saurabh Bharadwaj who is holding the Health-Urban Development-Services portfolio. Bharadwaj said his teams worked whole night and were trying to fix a regulator of drain near WHO building. The Minister pointed out that the water ingress from Yamuna continues from the said drain. He also added that the government has directed the Chief Secretary to take it up on as top priority.

Even though Yamuna's water level began to recede, areas in ITO and Rajghat were submerged on Friday. The floodwaters even reached the Supreme Court, located in the Tilak Marg area in the central part of the city. Yamuna's water level at 8 am stood at 208.42 metres. The flooding in ITO and Rajghat areas has led the authorities to impose curbs on movement of traffic.

Commuters battled heavy traffic while navigating through the waterlogged ITO road, which is a key stretch connecting East Delhi to Lutyens's Delhi. Traffic movement was also closed on Bhairon Road due to overflow of drain water near Railway under bridge. Some people could be seen dragging their vehicles through the waterlogged ITO stretch. (with PTI inputs)