New Delhi: The water level of the Yamuna in Delhi has breached the danger mark again on Wednesday morning. The rise in water level comes in less than 12 hours after the river dropped below the threshold, amid rains in the national capital and the upper reaches of the river fueling the floodwaters spate.

Projection- The Central Water Commission's data recorded the water level at 205.48 metres at 8 am and it is projected to rise to 205.72 metres by 6 pm at current rate. On Thursday afternoon, the flow rate at the Hathnikund barrage saw a marginal rise. It was oscillating between 50,000 and 60,000 cusecs. It dropped to around 39,000 cusecs by 7 am on Wednesday. One cusec is equivalent to 28.32 litres per second.

More rains- The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy to very heavy rains at isolated places in Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh until July 22 and moderate showers in Delhi on Wednesday. After reaching record levels, the water level dropped below the danger mark of 205.33 metres by 8 pm on Tuesday.

Evacuees returning to homes delayed- The river which was flowing above the danger mark for eight straight days receded to 205.22 metres at 5 am on Wednesday before it started to rise again. Officials pointed out the increase in the water level would hamper the rehabilitation of affected families from the inundated low-lying areas of the national capital. Those offered shelter in relief camps will have to extend their stay until it is safe for them to return.

Water supply to take hit- The water level rise would have a direct bearing on water supply which was getting back to normal only on Tuesday. The Water supply was affected for four to five days due to non-operation of an inundated pump house at Wazirabad. The pump house primarily supplies raw water to Wazirabad, Chandrawal, and Okhla water treatment plants. These three plants account for around 25 per cent of the city's supply. While the Okhla water treatment plant began operating on Friday, Chandrawal became operational on Sunday and Wazirabad on Tuesday.

10-12 million gallons shortage-"There is a shortage of only 10-12 million gallons of water per day (MGD) due to inundation of some tube wells in the river floodplains at Palla," PTI reported on Tuesday evening, quoting a Delhi Jal Board (DJB) official. The DJB extracts around 30 MGD from tubewells installed in the Palla floodplains.

Yamuna ingress-The river reached 208.66 metres on Thursday(July 13), surpassing the previous record of 207.49 metres set in September 1978 by over a metre. The floodwaters breached embankments and penetrated deeper into the city than it has in over four decades. On July 14, the backflow of foul-smelling water from drains spilled into prominent locations such as the Supreme Court, Raj Ghat, and the ITO, was reported.

Prior to this ingress, the river water had reached the rear ramparts of the Red Fort and inundated one of the city's major bus terminals at Kashmere Gate. The Ring Road, constructed partially over floodplains, remained closed for three consecutive days near Kashmere Gate last week. (with PTI inputs)