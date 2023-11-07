New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday observed that a celebration by polluting the environment is all about being 'selfish,' and directed all states and union territories to comply with the court’s orders regarding curbs on bursting firecrackers during Diwali and at other times of the year.

A bench comprising justices A S Bopanna and M M Sundresh observed that banning firecrackers completely cannot be implemented until people take it upon themselves to stop using firecrackers. The bench said people will burst whatever they have bought and there is a wrong perception that it is only the court's duty when it comes to environmental matters. “If you do that, you are being selfish...These days it’s not the children who do it, but the elders are burning more crackers,” said the bench.

The bench stressed that “sensitivising people is the key”, and pollution will not end even by limiting fireworks to a certain time. The bench said, “It is for everyone to manage air and sound pollution”.

The apex court said celebration can never be about causing pollution and “celebration can be done only if you share what you have. Not by polluting the environment”.

The apex court made these observations while hearing an application seeking directives to the Rajasthan government and the state pollution control board to take immediate steps to reduce air and sound pollution in Udaipur.

The bench, in its order, noted that Rajasthan and all other states should comply with the orders passed by the Supreme Court earlier. The bench noted that it has already passed a slew of directions for the Centre and all states to bring down air and noise pollution due to an array of causes, including firecrackers.

“No specific orders would be necessary as this court has already passed several orders, indicating steps to minimise air and noise pollution. The said orders would bind every state, including Rajasthan…..”, it said.

Senior advocate Gopal Sankaranarayanan, representing the petitioners, cited the stubble burning issue in the neighbouring states of Delhi, after which the apex court sought a response from the India Meteorological Department.