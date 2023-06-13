WRONG IF ATTEMPTS WERE MADE TO SCUTTLE FARMERS PROTESTS ARVIND KEJRIWAL

New Delhi It is wrong if attempts were made to scuttle farmers protests Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said Tuesday after Twitter cofounder Jack Dorsey alleged the government here threatened to stop the company s India operations if posts critical of the ruling dispensation during the agitation were not removedIn an interview Dorsey alleged that during the farmers protest the government also threatened to raid the homes of Twitter employees if the company didn t listen to what was being told It is unfair if someone tried to scuttle the farmers protests it is wrong Kejriwal said on the sidelines of an event hereDorsey s statement evoked a sharp rebuttal from Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar who termed it an outright lie The Minister of State for IT tweeted that Dorsey s Twitter regime had a problem accepting the sovereignty of Indian law No one went to jail nor was twitter shutdown Chandrasekhar saidThe BJP s IT department head Amit Malviya also came down heavily on the former Twitter CEO saying the social media company was in violation of laws between 20202022 when Dorsey was at the helm of affairs Latching onto Dorsey s allegations the Congress said the government should stop suppressing social media and journalists and alleged that there cannot be bigger proof of the weakening of democracy in the country by targeting institutionsAlso read Rakesh Tikait backs Twitter exCEO s claim of India pressurising to limit farmers protest