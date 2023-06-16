New Delhi: The Delhi Police on Friday detained a suspicious person from the residence of BJP MP and WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, who was accused in the female wrestlers' sexual harassment case. According to police sources, the arrested person was seen making enquiries about Brij Bhushan from the staff present at the MP's residence. The staff became suspicious of his enquiries and called the police, who reached the spot and took him into custody.

Police were questioning the young man and trying to know why he had come to the BJP MP's residence and what information he was trying to extract from them. The police were also trying to find out whether the youth was taking information related to the ongoing case against Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh or whether he was trying to influence the case in any way. They were also questioning him to find on whose advice he came to the MP's residence to make those enquiries.

For quite some time, the women wrestlers have been unrelenting in their demand for the arrest of the BJP MP in the sexual harassment case. In this case, Delhi Police filed a charge sheet in the court on Thursday. In the charge sheet, the statements of 25 people related to the molestation of women wrestlers have been given prominence. It is also being verified whether this person was among those already questioned in connection with this case.

Also Read : Wrestlers' protest: Grappler was minor when assaulted, says referee Jagbir Singh

Meanwhile, the Delhi Police has decided to withdraw the cases filed against the wrestlers and their supporters who have been protesting at Jantar Mantar. Confirming this, a senior Delhi Police officer said that soon the police will file a cancellation report in the court. Documents are being prepared for this, he added.