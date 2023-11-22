WRESTLERS SEXUAL HARASSMENT CASE DELHI COURT TO HEAR ARGUMENTS ON FRAMING OF CHARGES ON NOV 28

New Delhi: A court here will hear on November 28 the arguments on framing of charges against former Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh in a matter relating to sexual harassment allegations by six wrestlers.

In the last hearing on October 30, Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Harjeet Singh Jaspal granted three weeks to the counsel for the parties to file their written arguments so they could be concluded in a "systematic manner." On Wednesday, Singh's advocate filed the reply, following which the judge posted the matter on November 28 for further proceedings.