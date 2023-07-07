WRESTLERS SEXUAL HARASSMENT CASE COURT SUMMONS BRIJ BHUSHAN SINGH ON JULY 18

New Delhi: The Rouse Avenue Court here has summoned BJP Member of Parliament (MP) and outgoing Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh in a case of alleged sexual harassment of women wrestlers on July 18.

The court said that there was sufficient evidence to proceed against Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. Taking cognisance of the chargesheet filed by Delhi Police, Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (ACMM) Harjeet Singh Jaspal directed Brij Bhushan Singh to appear before the court on July 18.

Apart from Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, the court also summoned Vinod Tomar, suspended assistant secretary of WFI. The police had filed a chargesheet against Brij Bhushan, a six-time Member of Parliament, on June 15 under Sections 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 354A (sexual harassment), 354D (stalking) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Tomar was charged with offences under Sections 109 (abetment of any offence, if the act abetted is committed in consequence, and where no express provision is made for its punishment), 354, 354A and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the IPC.

The accused MP said that he would appear before the court. "I will appear before the court on 18th July. I do not want any exemption from appearing before court," news agency ANI quoted Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh as saying.

Top wrestlers including Olympians Bajrang Punia, Sakshi Malik, and Vinesh Phogat were agitating against Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh for a long time. The grapplers had even threatened to immerse their Olympic and World Championship medals in river Ganges, but had refrained from the move. They, had however, halted their protest following assurances by Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur.

