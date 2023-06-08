WRESTLERS PROTEST SIT TO SUBMIT INVESTIGATION REPORT IN COURT NEXT WEEK

New Delhi: The Delhi Police's Special Investigation Team (SIT) is likely to submit its investigation report in the probe of alleged sexual harassment allegations against WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh by Jun. 15, sources said on Thursday. The Delhi Police has registered two FIRs against Singh following allegations of sexual harassment by top wrestlers.

The Delhi Police has filed two FIRs against Singh. While the first FIR relates to allegations by the minor wrestler and has been registered under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, the second is related to outraging modesty. The FIRs narrate several alleged instances of sexual harassment, inappropriate touching, groping, stalking and intimidation by Singh at different times and places over a decade.

Top wrestlers of the country, including Asian Games gold medallist Vinesh Phogat and Olympic medallists Sakshi Malik and Bajrang Punia, had been protesting against Singh and demanding his arrest for allegedly sexually harassing seven female grapplers, including a minor. Sources said that the SIT has questioned more than 180 people in the case.

These people were questioned about the allegations levelled by the complainants and the particular incidents mentioned in the two FIRs. They were also examined to know about Singh's attitude and his behaviour with his colleagues, associates and female wrestlers and to ascertain the timeline of his official and personal visits on certain dates to corroborate the complainants' claims.

The protesting wrestlers on Wednesday met Sports Minister Anurag Thakur and agreed to suspend their agitation till June 15 after he assured them that a charge sheet against Singh will be filed by then and Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) elections will be held by the end of the month. A Delhi Police official said that the investigation report related to the two cases with all the evidence collected so far will be submitted in the court by next week.

“Currently, the investigation is underway and more statements are being recorded," the official said. Sources said that the Delhi police may also revisit Singh's residences in Delhi and Gonda to collect more evidence in the case. An official said the case, being sensitive, the investigation is being carried out using all technical tools.

Call detail records are being analysed, and videos and photos collected as part of the investigation are being thoroughly examined, he said. Singh has been questioned by the police twice so far and on both occasions, he denied all the allegations against him and claimed he was being "framed".