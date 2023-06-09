WRESTLERS PROTEST NO HATE SPEECH BY GRAPPLERS DELHI POLICE TELLS COURT

New Delhi Days after wrestlers met Union Youth Affairs and Sports Minister Anurag Thakur the Delhi Police filed an action taken report ATR before a court here on a plea seeking a direction to the police to register an FIR against the grapplers for making alleged hate speeches against the Wrestling Federation of India chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh The petitioner said the wrestlers levelled false allegations against the WFI president besides accusing them of indulging in hate speech The petitioner also provided a video before the court to back the claims The same has been shared with the Delhi Police which was directed to file its report before the court Delhi Police in its report said said the video provided by the complainant did not show the wrestlers as raising any slogans to be equated to hate speech and that no offence of hate speech is made out It also prayed the court to dismiss the application for pursuing a criminal case against the wrestlers Read Wresters protest Minor s father admits to filing false sexual harassment allegations against WFI chiefThe court after recording the submissions from the Delhi Police has listed the plea for further hearing on July 7 Earlier on May 25 the Court directed the Delhi Police to file an ATR based on the complaint they had received from the petitioner The petition was filed by a little know political party Atal Jan Party which was represented by a selfstyled politician Bam Bam Maharaj Nauhatiya Claiming to be the national chief of the party he has sought criminal action against India s ace wrestlers Vinesh Phogat Bajrang Punia and Sakshi MalikReadWrestlers suspend protest till June 15 as Centre assures completion of probe agrees to withdraw FIR