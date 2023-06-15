New Delhi Delhi Police filed a final report before a court here seeking cancellation of a sexual harassment case filed by a minor wrestler against WFI chief Brij Bhushan Singh In the POCSO matter after completion of the investigation we have submitted a police report under section 173 Cr PC requesting for a cancellation of the case based upon statements of the complainant ie the father of the minor victim and the victim herself Delhi police said in a statementThe police report claimed that no corroborative evidence was found in the allegations levelled by the minor The court has put up the matter for further consideration on July 4 On April 28 Delhi Police registered two FIRs against Singh at the Connaught Place Police StationSingh has denied all the charges and said he will hang himself even if a single allegation is proven against him We have filed the final report in the POCSO case The next date of hearing is on July 4 Special Public Prosecutor Atul Srivastava told the reporters waiting in front of the court premises He did not take questions on the contents of the final report and the recommendations made in the final report and how it would impact the proceedings against the BJP MPReadWrestlers protest Delhi Police file charge sheet against WFI chief in sexual harassment case