New Delhi Delhi Police filed a charge sheet on Thursday in a case of alleged sexual harassment it was pursuing against outgoing Wrestling Federation of India WFI chief Brij Bhushan Singh following complaints from women wrestlers including a minor officials said Delhi Police has recommended cancellation of the case filed by minor wrestler against the WFI chief The report tells court that there is no corroborative evidence found in the case PTI reported quoting sources We have filed the final report in the POCSO case The next date of hearing is on July 4 Special Public Prosecutor Atul Srivastava told the reporters On April 28 Delhi Police registered two cases of sexual harassment against Brij Bhushan Singh at the Connaught Place Police Station The police has written to wrestling federations of foreign nations seeking certain details as the complaints relate to instances that occurred overseas in as many as five countries As the foreign federations are yet to respond the charges pertaining to the instances referred to in the complaint as having occurred in abroad will be added in the supplementary charge sheet The details sought by the Delhi Police include photos and videos of the tournaments held by the federation It also sought the CCTV footage of the places where the wrestlers were provided accommodation by the organisers according to the senior officials who are privy to the investigationOver 180 quizzed The Special Investigation Team SIT which was formed to go into the allegations levelled against the WFI chief has so far questioned more than 180 people The SIT visited the BJP MP Brij Bhushan Singh s residence in Gonda It recorded statements from the Parliamentarian s relatives colleagues domestic aides nd his associatesOne of the woman wrestlers have been taken to the MP s official residence in the national capital for recreating the sequence of events which led to the crime as allegedGrappler s stirThe international wrestlers have warned the government that they would not hesitate to resume their protest if a charge sheet was not filed by the specified time that they had agreed uponUnion Sports Minister Thakur met Olympic medallists Bajrang Punia and Sakshi Malik on June 7 Thakur who emerged after meeting with wrestlers announced that the wrestlers had demanded that the charge sheet in the sexual harassment case be filed by June 15 and the elections to the WFI top post be held by June 30 The wrestlers also insisted that the accused should not be allowed to contest again and should also not field his panel to control the body from outside Among other things the grapplers urged the government to setup an Internal Complaints Committee in the national wrestlers body and a woman should head that committee There was consensus on all these aspects After the meeting the wrestlers announced that they were suspending their agitation till June 15 The wrestlers have been demanding the arrest of the saffron party MP who had been accused of sexually exploiting women wrestlers