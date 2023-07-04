New Delhi: Patiala House Court on Tuesday sought response from the minor female wrestler and her father regarding cancellation report filed by the Delhi police in the case of alleged sexual assault by WFI chief and BJP MP Brijbhushan Sharan Singh. The court set August 1 deadline for the next hearing of the case.

Earlier, during the hearing of the POCSO case against the former president of the Indian Wrestling Association and BJP MP Brijbhushan Sharan Singh, the court took note of the cancellation report filed by the Delhi Police on June 15. A minor female wrestler had initially alleged sexual harassment against BJP MP Brijbhushan Sharan Singh. In this case, Delhi Police registered a case under POCSO Act.

Later, the Delhi Police filed a cancellation report in the Patiala House Court and said that no evidence was found in the case registered against Brijbhushan under the POCSO Act. Along with this, Delhi Police requested the court to quash the case against Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh under the POCSO Act.

On July 1, the hearing on the chargesheet filed by the Delhi Police in the case of sexual abuse of minor wrestlers was postponed till July 7. Delhi Police had filed a chargesheet in the court on June 15 in the case of sexual abuse against Brij Bhushan. After this, Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (CMM) Mahima Rai Singh transferred the case to the MP-MLA court after taking cognisance of the chargesheet while hearing on June 22 at Rouse Avenue Court.

Earlier, the Rouse Avenue Court in Delhi fixed July 7 for consideration on cognisance of the chargesheet against Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh in a sexual harassment case. Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (ACMM) Harjeet Singh Jaspal noted the submission of Delhi police that a supplementary chargesheet is likely to be filed as Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) and report on Call Detail Record (CDR) is awaited and it is likely to take up time.

Stating that it is a lengthy charge sheet and requires time to consider, the court has listed the matter on July 7. Delhi Police had filed a charge sheet on June 15 against BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh and other accused, Vinod Tomar in a case related to sexual harassment alleged by women wrestlers. Delhi Police had also filed a cancellation report in a POCSO case against Singh in Patiala House Court of Delhi. The chargesheet has been filed under Sections 354, 354D, 345A & 506 (1) of IPC, says Special Public Prosecutor Atul Srivastava on chargesheet in sexual harassment charges. In the wrestlers matter, there were two FIRs registered against Brij Bhushan Singh on the basis of wrestlers' complaints.