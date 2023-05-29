New Delhi: Soon after an FIR was launched against the wrestlers by the Delhi Police, Olympian Bajrang Punia made a renewed vow to continue with their protest until wrestlers get justice. The Delhi Police on Sunday booked the organisers of the wrestlers' protest at Jantar Mantar and their supporters on charges of rioting and obstructing public servant in discharge of duty after some of them were detained while marching to the new Parliament building.

The police said 700 people were detained across Delhi, including 109 protesters at Jantar Mantar. According to a senior police officer, the FIR has been registered under sections 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant), 186 (obstructing public servant in discharge of public functions), 353 (assault or use of criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty), 332 (voluntarily causing hurt to deter public servant from his duty) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

“We are praying that justice should be given to these sisters, despite that we are being detained. I don't think democracy is going in the right way. Going back home is not an option until we get justice. I was the last one to be released. I will meet the rest of the wrestlers and we will decide what needs to be done next," 29-year-old Bajrang said late Sunday night.

Several ace grapplers including Bajrang Punia, Vinesh Phogat and Sakshi Malik were protesting at the Jantar Mantar accusing the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh of sexual harassment and demanding his arrest.

Chaotic scenes were witnessed at the dharna site at Jantar Mantar, barely three kilometres from where the new Parliament building was inaugurated by the prime minister, as protesters and police personnel shoved and pushed each other when the Phogat sisters, Sakshi Malik and others tried to breach the barricades.

Immediately after the wrestlers and other protesters were pushed into buses and taken to different locations, the police personnel began clearing the protest site by removing cots, mattresses, coolers, fans and the tarpaulin ceiling along with other belongings of the wrestlers.

