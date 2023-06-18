New Delhi: In a new twist in the tale surrounding wrestlers protest, former grappler Babita Phogat has accused Olympian Sakshi Malik of being a "puppet in the hands of Congress". Wrestlers including Olympians Bajrang Punia, Sakshi Malik and Vinesh Phogat were protesting the inaction against outgoing Wrestling Federation of India chief and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, accused of sexually harassing women grapplers.

In a new video posted on Twitter on Saturday, Sakshi Malik's husband Satyawrat Kadian, sitting beside Malik, addressed the 'false narrative' surrounding their protest, clarifying their intentions. He clarified that their protest was not politically motivated and highlighted that permission for the protest was obtained by two BJP-affiliated individuals, former wrestler Babita Phogat and Teerath Rana.

In response, Babita Phogat on Sunday in a Tweet in Hindi stated, "Yesterday I felt very sad and laughed too when I was watching the video of my younger sister and her husband. First of all I want to make it clear that the permission paper which was shown by the younger sister did not have my signature or my signature anywhere on it. There is no proof of consent and neither is it remotely my concern."

Babita, who is the co in-charge of Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha, Uttar Pradesh has accused Sakshi Malik of being a puppet in the hands of the Congress.

"Sister, you may eat bread made of almond flour, but I and the people of my country also eat bread made of wheat, everyone understands. The people of the country have understood that you have become a puppet in the hands of the Congress. Now the time has come that you should tell your real intention because now the public is asking you questions," Babita further said in the Tweet.

On June 15, after months of dilly-dallying, Delhi police a charge sheet against Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh for the offences of sexual harassment and stalking.The charge sheet was filed under sections 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 354A (sexual harassment), 354D (stalking) and 506 (criminal intimidation), Special Public Prosecutor Atul Srivastava said.

