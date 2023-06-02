New Delhi: The members of the victorious 1983 Cricket World Cup winning team on Friday urged the protesting grapplers not to take any hasty decision and expressed optimism that their grievances would be heard and resolved quickly. Top wrestlers including Bajrang Punia, Sakshi Malik and Vinesh Phogat, along with several others are protesting inaction against Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, accused of sexually harassing female grapplers.

The members of the 1983 World Cup winning team, led by Kapil Dev issued a joint statement. "We are distressed and disturbed at the unseemly visuals of our champion wrestlers being manhandled. We are also most concerned that they are thinking of dumping their hard-earned medals into the river Ganga," it said.

The members of the 1983 World Cup winning team include current BCCI President Roger Binny, Sunil Gavaskar, Mohinder Amarnath, Ravi Shastri, Dilip Vengsarkar, Syed Kirmani, Madan Lal, K Srikkanth. The statement further said, "Those medals have involved years of effort, sacrifice, determination, and grit and are not only their own but the nation's pride and joy. We urge them not to take any hasty decision in this matter, and also fervently hope that their grievances are heard and resolved quickly. Let the law of the land prevail."

The statement comes after the protesting wrestlers had threatened to immerse their Olympic and World Championship medals in river Ganga in Haridwar on Tuesday. They, however, refrained from the move following intervention by farmer leader Naresh Tikait, who is also the head of Balyan Khap.

Also read: WFI chief sought sexual favours, touched women wrestlers inappropriately: know details of FIR

"I am not going to say anything individually, the whole of 1983 team stands by the statement we have issued," Kapil said.

Among other former Indian cricketers, Anil Kumble, Robin Uthappa and Irfan Pathan have shown solidarity with the elite wrestlers. The active cricketers are yet to comment on the controversy. Reigning Olympic champion in javelin throw, Neeraj Chopra and India's first individual Olympic gold medallist, shooter Abhinav Bindra have also expressed anguish that wrestlers were forced on to the streets while demanding justice.

On May 28, the Delhi Police had detained the wrestlers for violation of law and order when they marched towards the new Parliament building without permission. The Police also cleared the protest site and made it clear that the wrestlers will not be allowed back at Jantar Mantar. The police action against the wrestlers had invited criticism from different quarters.

Meanwhile, Brij Bhushan Singh in a public rally in Barabanki in Uttar Pradesh had said that he would hang himself even if a single allegation against him was proven. He had dubbed the protest by wrestlers an emotional drama. Even Sports Minister Anurag Thakur had appealed to the wrestlers not to take any step that would undermine sports. He also had asked the protesting grapplers to be patient.

Also read: Uttar Pradesh: Permission denied for Brij Bhushan's maha rally' in Ayodhya on June 5